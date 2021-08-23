Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet PM Modi to push for caste census

CM Nitish Kumar was joined by representatives of all major parties as they submitted their demand to Modi

Stepping up their campaign for a caste-based census, a delegation of 10 parties from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23 in support of the demand.

Mr. Kumar said after the meeting that all parties from Bihar spoke in one voice on the need for a caste-based census, and asserted that statistics about different castes will help in formulating development schemes effectively as many of them have not benefitted so far in line with their actual population.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was part of the delegation, said such a census was in the national interest and will be a historic measure and help the poor and the most deprived sections of the society. If animals and trees can be counted, so can people, he added.

Mr. Kumar was joined by representatives of all major parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, as they submitted their demand to Modi.

When asked about the Prime Minister's response, he said Mr. Modi gave all of them a patient hearing and “did not deny what we said [need for caste census]”.

BJP's Janak Ram, who was part of the delegation, said Mr. Modi heard out everyone's view like the “guardian of a family”. Everyone was “satisfied” and the Prime Minister's decision will be acceptable to all, he added.

With census being the union government's prerogative, it is now up to the Centre to take a call on the demand made by many parties, mostly those who draw their core support from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Speaking to reporters, both Mr. Kumar and Mr. Yadav referred to the statement of a Union Minister, a reference to Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's reply in Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal for releasing caste-based population data, with the Chief Minister saying it triggered “unrest” among people.

A certain bonhomie between the two political rivals, who have been allies in the past, was also on display as Mr. Kumar credited the young RJD leader for making the proposal for an all-party delegation meeting the Prime Minister, and Mr. Yadav expressing thanks to the Chief Minister for working on it and seeking time from Mr. Modi.

When asked if Mr. Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal are coming closer, Mr. Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest. “Once caste census is carried out, then we will get to know actual information about all castes. Development work for them can then be taken up effectively," he added.

Noting the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are counted and census also includes data about different religions, Mr. Yadav asked why then others cannot be counted.

With critics claiming that caste census may fuel casteism and animosity, he noted that census based on people's religious affiliations had never caused any violence.

A caste census will help the government find out who are the poorest people, and measures can be then taken to help them, the RJD leader said, adding that their demand was not specific to Bihar but for a nationwide counting of people of different castes.

Mr. Kumar and Mr. Yadav thanked Prime Minister Modi for the meeting.

When asked about his brother Tej Pratap Yadav's angry outbursts against some RJD leaders for allegedly ignoring him in the party's affairs, Tejashwi Yadav parried the query, and said he will stick to speaking on the issues of “national interest”.

A census on caste lines can have huge political implications and a number of regional parties, including BJP's allies, have batted for it as they believe that it will strengthen the demand for raising quota for the OBCs, which are estimated by them to be over 50% of the population and get 27% of reservation.

Though many OBC leaders of the BJP support the demand, the party has so far not taken a categorical stand on the fraught issue.

There is a view that a caste census will bring the Mandal politics at the centre stage of politics and can be an effective weapon in the hands of regional parties to counter the BJP's Hindutva and welfare planks, the twin issues used by the saffron parties to make massive inroads into the OBC vote bank at the expense of State-based parties.