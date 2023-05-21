HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitish Kumar should stop 'daydreaming' about becoming PM, pay attention to Bihar: BJP

Prem Shukla, the BJP's national spokesperson, said meeting other leaders is Mr. Kumar's right but he has not been paying attention to his own state.

May 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying he should pay attention to his state which is being pushed into "anarchy" instead of daydreaming about becoming the prime minister.

Mr. Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders in a bid to forge an alliance of non-BJP parties and threw his weight behind Mr. Kejriwal over the Delhi chief minister's protest against the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the issue of authority over transfers and postings of government officers in the national capital.

ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar sidesteps query on fighting 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Prem Shukla, the BJP's national spokesperson, said meeting other leaders is Mr. Kumar's right but he has not been paying attention to his own state.

"He is daydreaming to become prime minister. Instead, he should discharge his duties as Bihar chief minister, his constitutional responsibility," he said.

Sanjay Mayukh, a BJP MLC in Bihar, said Mr. Kumar should come out of his "dream world" as there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post.

People of the state will never forgive him for pushing it deeper and deeper into crime and corruption, he claimed.

Mr. Kumar met the AAP leader here and extended "complete support" to him in his government's ongoing tussle with the Centre over the control of administrative services.

He was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Centre on Friday promulgated the ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.