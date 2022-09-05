Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Bihar CM in Delhi to meet leaders from various parties in attempts to forge Opposition unity before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PTI New Delhi:
September 05, 2022 19:05 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives in New Delhi, on September 5, 2022. File | Photo Credit: -

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Mr. Kumar walked out of the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

Mr. Kumar arrived in the national capital on Monday and is likely to meet several Opposition leaders including the NCP's Sarad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and JDS supremo H.D. Kumaraswamy during his visit.

He is also likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhileash Yadav and leaders from the Left parties.

Mr. Kumar is making attempts to bring all Opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

