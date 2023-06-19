Nitish Kumar is a puppet Chief Minister, alleges Bihar BJP chief

June 19, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Samrat Choudhary on June 19 made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by calling him a “puppet”. He made this statement during a function at the party office in which several district-level leaders of the Congress, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joined the BJP in his presence.

Mr. Chaudhary said the way the Congress State president informed about the expansion of the Cabinet on Sunday, it is clear that nothing was going well in the Grand Alliance led by Mr. Kumar. He said earlier Nitish Kumar had become irrelevant in the politics of Bihar, now it seems that he has become irrelevant in the Grand Alliance as well.

“After the formation of the Grand Alliance, it is clearly visible that Mr. Kumar has just become a puppet Chief Minister. Democracy has ended in Bihar and now the people of the State should pledge to make Nitish-free Bihar and so that democracy could be established,” Mr. Choudhary said.

On Sunday, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh announced that soon there would be Cabinet expansion and the Congress will get two more berths.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Mr. Chaudhary, said that during the Emergency, the Congress lathicharged the socialists’ leaders and today the same leaders are sitting in the lap of the Congress.

Mr. Choudhary pointed out that the leaders of the 1974 movement, be it Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav or Nitish Kumar who were considered symbols of the socialist movement, are sitting in the lap of the Congress party.

In response to a question, Mr. Choudhary said that after separating from the NDA, Mr. Kumar was shown the dream of making him the prime ministerial candidate.

“One day Nitish ji forgot the name of the president of his own party, and then the president announced that Nitish Kumar cannot be the prime ministerial candidate. Now the situation is such that Mr. Kumar does not even have the right to dream. When Nitish ji had separated from RJD, he had given an explanation that he left because of corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav. He should at least tell why he left the NDA?” Mr. Choudhary asked.

He also claimed that even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was not going to attend the meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23 and the Bihar Chief Minister is going to Chennai on Tuesday to persuade him to attend the meeting.

Mr. Choudhary asserted that JD (U) will be politically finished after Narendra Modi will becomes Prime Minister in 2024 followed by BJP forming the government in the 2025 assembly election in Bihar.

Welcoming the people who joined the BJP, Mr. Choudhary said that with their cooperation, the BJP is getting stronger day by day.

The leaders who joined BJP today include Congress leaders Kuntal Krishna and Sheela Singh Kushwaha, RJD leader Kaushal Verma of Gaya district along with several other district leaders of JD(U). Mr. Krishna was an eminent Congress spokesperson and two days back he had written a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that Congress should not bow down in front of Nitish.