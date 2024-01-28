ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish Kumar expert in betrayal; return to NDA fold was expected: JMM

January 28, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RANCHI

The party quipped that the chief of the Janata Dal (United) does not know where he belongs to

PTI

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time during the swearing-in ceremony in Patna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Sunday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying "betrayal" was his political character.

The party said the Janata Dal (United) chief himself does not know where he belongs.

ALSO READ
BJP’s repeated embrace of Nitish is a strategy to cover its flanks on the Lok Sabha battlefield

"Nitish Kumar's resignation was expected as betrayal has been his political character," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhattacharya said Mr. Kumar wanted to continue as Chief Minister and ultimately resorted to joining hands with the NDA.

‘Nitish betrayed leaders’

He said Mr. Kumar has already "betrayed" several leaders including late leaders Karpoori Thakur, George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and ultimately the people of Bihar.

Mr. Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

On Saturday, Mr. Bhattacharya said that Mr. Kumar was not made the convener of the INDIA bloc due to the lack of trust in him by the opposition grouping.

“Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. He neither belongs to his party nor to any other,” the JMM leader had said. "There was no trust in him. So, he was not made the convener [of the INDIA bloc]," Mr. Bhattacharya alleged.

‘Anger among Bihar electorate’

He had also said that the people of Bihar are "politically aware" and there is "anger" among them. "They will not tolerate such practice (of changing sides) every time", he had said.

An NDA ally since the 1990s, Mr. Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U). He then formed a new government with a multi-party coalition, which included the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US