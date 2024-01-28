Nitish Kumar expert in betrayal; return to NDA fold was expected: JMM

January 28, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RANCHI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Sunday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying "betrayal" was his political character.

The party said the Janata Dal (United) chief himself does not know where he belongs.

"Nitish Kumar's resignation was expected as betrayal has been his political character," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Mr. Bhattacharya said Mr. Kumar wanted to continue as Chief Minister and ultimately resorted to joining hands with the NDA.

‘Nitish betrayed leaders’

He said Mr. Kumar has already "betrayed" several leaders including late leaders Karpoori Thakur, George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and ultimately the people of Bihar.

Mr. Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

On Saturday, Mr. Bhattacharya said that Mr. Kumar was not made the convener of the INDIA bloc due to the lack of trust in him by the opposition grouping.

“Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. He neither belongs to his party nor to any other,” the JMM leader had said. "There was no trust in him. So, he was not made the convener [of the INDIA bloc]," Mr. Bhattacharya alleged.

‘Anger among Bihar electorate’

He had also said that the people of Bihar are "politically aware" and there is "anger" among them. "They will not tolerate such practice (of changing sides) every time", he had said.

An NDA ally since the 1990s, Mr. Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U). He then formed a new government with a multi-party coalition, which included the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

