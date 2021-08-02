Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus issue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna

02 August 2021 19:06 IST

He neither has any intention nor aspiration to become PM, he says

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said there should be an investigation into the Pegasus issue and everything made public. He also stated that he neither had any intention nor aspiration to become Prime Minister.

“Such things should not be done to disturb and harass people. There should be an investigation into it and whole thing should be made public”, Mr. Kumar told media persons after his weekly programme of ‘janata ke durbar mein mukhyamantri (Chief Minister in people’s court)’.

There had been talk of telephone tapping for so many days and he had been reading it in newspapers as well. “The whole thing should be examined thoroughly from each and every aspect and action taken into it. The whole thing should be made public”, he observed. When asked if the matter should be investigated, he replied, “Of course, it should happen”.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Pegasus issue | Dirty and worthless, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Mr. Kumar’s party, the JD(U), is in ruling alliance with the BJP in the State.

To a question what he had to say on the comment of his party leader Upendra Kushwaha that he (Mr. Kumar) “is PM material”, Mr. Kumar said neither he had any intention nor aspiration for this.

Minister’s comment

On State BJP leader and Minister in his Cabinet Samrat Chaudhary’s comment that “running a coalition government is a challenging job and the government we run in Bihar is not our independent government. We face several challenges”, he remarked that he had not seen or read his (Mr. Chaudhary’s) comment.

At a recent function in Aurangabad district, Mr. Chaudhary, who is Panchayati Raj Minister also said, “we accepted Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister even when he won 43 seats and we got 74 (in the 2020 Assembly polls)”.

Mr. Kumar said, “I’m not aware about his comment. Have neither seen nor read it”.