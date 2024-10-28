The ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar on Monday (October 28, 2024) held a meeting at the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure better and strong coordination among allies in the run-up to the Assembly election, which are due in October-November 2025. Later, the NDA leaders asserted that the ruling block would win over 220 seats out of total 243 in the State Assembly and “it will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar”.

Leaders of all five NDA constituents BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) were present in the meeting held at Mr. Kumar’s official residence 1, Anne Marg. “Today’s meeting was called to ensure better and strong coordination between all ruling NDA alliance partners. We’ll win over 220 seats out of total 243 in Assembly elections next year,” said JD(U) national general secretary and Building Construction Department minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, Ashok Choudhary.

At the meeting, Mr. Kumar said NDA leaders appealed to them to let Muslims know how much work this government (NDA government-led by him) has done for their welfare and “what was the situation before 2005 for them”, when Rashtriya Janata Dal government was in power. Mr. Kumar, said party leaders, also reiterated that twice he had flipped-flopped from this side (NDA) to that side (RJD-led Opposition) but “now he would remain with the BJP forever”.

State BJP president and Minister Dilip Jaiswal said: “A fine coordination saw us through in the last Lok Sabha elections this year and carrying it forward will help us to secure two-thirds majority in the State Assembly.” Some senior State BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary too were present in the meeting.

“NDA will contest the upcoming Assembly election in 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” asserted Mr. Jaiswal. “It was decided at the meeting that that NDA leaders even from panchayat-level would coordinate and meet among themselves for better coordination in view of the upcoming Assembly polls,” said another NDA ally leader.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person was apprehended for setting fire to an effigy placed close to Mr. Kumar’s official residence when the NDA meeting was under way there. “All police officials from SHO of the police station concerned to the district police are only conniving to protect the ruling party leaders,” claimed the person. However, the police personnel deputed in the high-security zone said they had “no inkling at all” that he would create such a drama. The person is said to be a resident of Danapur, a locality on the outskirts of Patna and upset over his mother’s “murder”. The police personnel further declined to divulge any further information on the person saying that he was “not authorised” to speak to media. “Later, after proper investigation, higher officials will brief media persons on this”, one of them quipped.

