Nitish has lost will to govern, says BJP on Bihar communal flare-up

Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Bihar CM should ‘stop dreaming about becoming Prime Minister and instead take care of the State’

April 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over violence that took place in the state on Ram Navami. | File Photo

BJP attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over violence that took place in the state on Ram Navami. | File Photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on Monday questioned the competence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after communal violence erupted in the State, stating that Mr. Kumar “seems to have lost his will to govern” and should “stop dreaming about becoming Prime Minister and instead take care of the State”.

Several leaders from the BJP spoke outside Parliament after communal violence over Ram Navami processions in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, leading to casualties and over a 100 arrested. While former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha MP from Patnasahib, questioned Mr. Kumar’s willingness to handle the situation, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said it was very convenient for leaders of the State’s ruling alliance to blame the BJP and right-wing organisations for violence, wondering as to why the government has not exposed such a conspiracy.

“If it is a BJP conspiracy, then why did you not expose it? Lakhs of people who participated in Ram Navami processions across the State are not BJP members but belong to the Hindu society. They can be from any party. For the first time in his over 17-year tenure as CM, Nitish Kumar has been unable to control such a situation even after so many days,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Prasad said that no incident had been reported last year as adequate security deployment was made. “Why were strict measures not taken this year?” he asked.

Both leaders said violence was reported from places which are “known sensitive areas” but still preventive measures were not taken. “Innocent people have been killed. It seems Nitish Kumar has lost his will to govern. Nitish ji stop dreaming about becoming Prime Minister and instead take care of the State,” Mr. Prasad said.

