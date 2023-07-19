Nitish denies he was upset at not being named convenor of Opposition alliance

July 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who skipped the Opposition’s joint press conference on Tuesday, hit back at BJP leaders who claimed that he was upset about not being named as the convenor of INDIA, the new Opposition alliance.

“It was a fruitful meeting with 26 parties and everything went well. I had a programme in Rajgir so I wanted to return as soon as possible. It was not necessary to be present there after the meeting. I spoke to everyone and my departure was scheduled so I returned. In fact after the meeting, I had lunch as well with everyone. Everything happened with consensus. I have given my suggestion as well,” Mr. Kumar said in Rajgir, after inaugurating a month-long Malmas Mela. He reiterated that he had no wish to become anything, except to unite the Opposition in the national interest.

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had also earlier dismissed rumours that Mr. Kumar was upset.

‘No objections to INDIA’

The Bihar CM also denied that he had objected to the name of the new Opposition alliance — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — hitting out at BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi for spreading such rumours.

“Was he present in the meeting? There are some people who are into the habit of speaking nonsense. I don’t want to say anything about him,” Mr. Kumar said. “I was really disappointed when he was not made the deputy chief minister and after being separated every day, he attacks me through press notes. However, I never speak against him,” he added.

‘NDA meet just time pass’

Mocking the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, which also held a meeting on Tuesday, the Bihar CM said that people had been invited to the NDA meeting to make up the numbers, adding that many of the political parties in attendance were unknown.

“NDA existed at the time of Atal Bihar Vajpayee ji in 1999 and during his tenure there used to be regular meetings of NDA; however, after him, NDA meetings never happened. After our meeting, they also thought of holding a meeting. Otherwise, there used to be no NDA meeting during his [PM Narendra Modi’s] regime,” said Mr. Kumar, who has had several stints in the NDA himself, leaving the coalition in August 2022. “In our meeting, all the known political parties took part ,whereas in their meeting unknown parties were there. They called the meeting just to show the numbers, it was just time pass,” he added.

The Bihar CM claimed that more political parties would join the Opposition alliance in the days ahead. “There are possibilities that more political parties will join us but I will not disclose their names; otherwise, they will land in trouble,” Mr. Kumar said.

