Nitish assures supporters that he was working to get jailed former MP Anand Mohan out of prison

January 24, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today assured supporters of the jailed former MP Anand Mohan that he was doing enough to get him out of prison. Mohan is lodged in Saharsa jail serving a life sentence in connection with the murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) G. Krishnaiah. Mr. Kumar made the assertion during a function organised to honour Rajput king Maharana Pratap Singh at Patna’s Miller High School ground.

As soon as Mr. Kumar came to the podium to address the gathering, Mohan’s supporters, sitting in the first row, started shouting, “Anand Mohan ko riha karo (release Anand Mohan)“. They shouted slogans in support of Mohan continuously.

Mr. Kumar stopped his speech midway and said: “Don’t you know? Keep quiet. You people don’t know, better ask his wife [read Lovely Anand] that I am going to release him. You people don’t know anything. Why are you shouting slogans? Just sit quietly, don’t bother about that. When he was arrested, we all, along with George Fernandes saheb went to jail to meet him. I had also gone to meet him. Do you know this? Our best wishes are there with him. You people don’t worry about him and I am trying my level best. In fact, it is not necessary to mention these things at this platform otherwise different message will go.”

Mohan, a don turned politician, is Rajput by caste, once ruled the Koshi region, and is considered an upper caste leader. He was also an MP from the Seohar Lok Sabha seat in 1996, while in jail. Mohan’s associate, Chhotan Shukla, was killed in police’s encounter, after which, Mohan, along with Bhutkun Shukla, killed the then Gopalganj DM on the Muzaffarpur-Vaishali road in 1994.

Ms. Lovely Anand, his wife, earlier represented the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat in 1994 on a ticket of the currently defunct Pupil’s Party. She has also been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Mohan’s son Chetan Anand is the MLA from the Seohar Assembly seat on an RJD ticket; his mother is also a member of the party. Ms. Lovely Anand was a candidate of the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) in the 2015 Assembly election from the Seohar seat, but lost the election.

The Bihar CM gave the assurance in the presence of a gathering largely made up of members of the Rajput community. In a bid to reach out to upper caste voters in Bihar, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was observing the Rashtriya Swabhiman Divas to commemorate the death anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh, the organiser of the function, demanded that the CM name the upcoming film city in Nalanda district after the late Bollywood actor from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput.