ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Gadkari urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on life, medical insurance premiums

Updated - July 31, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Nitin Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

PTI

Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life, writes Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the 18% goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Mr. Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024 highlights: Focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class; tax structure under new regime revised

Referring to the memo, the Minister said, "Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life. The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk." Further, he added that the main issue raised by the union is related to the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums are subject to an 18% GST rate.

He further said, "Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary." "In view of the above, you are requested to consider the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US