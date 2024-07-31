GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nitin Gadkari urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on life, medical insurance premiums

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Nitin Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

Updated - July 31, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life, writes Nitin Gadkari. File

Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life, writes Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the 18% goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Mr. Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

Budget 2024 highlights: Focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class; tax structure under new regime revised

Referring to the memo, the Minister said, "Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life. The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk." Further, he added that the main issue raised by the union is related to the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums.

Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums are subject to an 18% GST rate.

He further said, "Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary." "In view of the above, you are requested to consider the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification," he added.

