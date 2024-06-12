ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Updated - June 12, 2024 12:20 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Nitin Gadkari said India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji's visionary leadership.

PTI

BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari resumes office as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways with Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on June 12 took charge as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Gadkari conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning him this role in Modi 3.0 and remarked that India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji's visionary leadership.

Full list of Union government ministers with portfolios: Who gets what

Mr. Gadkari, popularly referred to as the 'Highway Man of India', is credited with the construction of more than 54,858 km of National Highways in the country in the last 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra has been the longest serving Road Transport & Highways Minister. Under his leadership, the Road Ministry aims to complete the construction of 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Express by December this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former BJP president, closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has won three consecutive times from the Nagpur seat, which houses the RSS headquarters. On Sunday, he was inducted into the NDA government as a Cabinet Minister. Mr. Gadkari's foray into national politics happened in 2009, when he was appointed the BJP president.

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

Since 2014, when Mr. Gadkari made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a Minister at the Centre, he has handled several portfolios such as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

He served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Nagpur Graduates' constituency from 1989 to 2014.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US