Nitin Gadkari inaugurates multi-crore Jain museum and knowledge centre in Pune 

Developed for approximately ₹400 crores, the Abhay Prabhavana museum and knowledge centre project was inaugurated along the outskirts of Pune’s Parwadi village in Maval taluka on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Abhay Firodia, founder of Abhay Prabhavana, who turned 80 on Tuesday told The Hindu that the museum, set within 50 acres of land along the banks of the Indrayani river, was the largest museum of its kind in India.

The museum is set in 3.5 lakh square feet of curated and air-conditioned space designed to immerse visitors in the profound Indian values, as seen through the teachings of Jainism. Across 30 meticulously designed galleries and artifacts illustrate the essence of Jain values. The museum is replete with hi-tech audio-visual, animations, virtual reality, immersive experiences, interactive systems, and 350 specially created artworks, sculptures, and grand replicas to explain complex philosophical and spiritual concepts in a modern, and easy manner. The museum has 35 projectors, 675 audio speakers, 230 LED TV’s and kiosk, 8,000 lightening fixtures, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) load of 650 tons, HVAC ducting of five km and electrical demand load of two MVA approximately.

The museum and knowledge Centre is created by the Firodia Institute of Philosophy, Culture and History, which is a division of Amar Prerana Trust, a charitable trust. Mr. Firodia said, “For the last 10 years, we have had a constant number of at least 200 people that includes scholars, thought leaders, artists and facilitators from across the world who worked tirelessly to make this project happen. It is a coincident that the museum is located near [22 kms approximately] the 2,200 years old Pale Jain caves. The reason I wanted to build this museum here is because I am from Pune, it is on the Mumbai-Pune highway and because Pune is a city of opportunities where a lot of people for education and jobs. Abhay Prabhavana museum aims to become a global cultural landmark that will welcome over 2,000 visitors daily.

The entry to the waiting lobby of the museum has eight Pichwai style paintings such as the Jain concept of cosmos and the 24 Tirthankars. Assistant curators Aarti Bapat and Dr. Navin Kumar Srivastav said, “The museum has five journeys [five different segments] - the indoor journeys include philosophy, evolution of Jainism, path to happiness and eternal stream of Indic values. The fifth one is the outdoor nature trail.”

The museum is expected to open to the public by the end of November and per person the ticket cost would be approximately ₹1,500 per journey, Mr. Firodia told The Hindu.

“We are going to create a separate children’s museum inside the 50-acre campus as this museum is very content heavy that is not preferable for a young mind to understand and enjoy. It will be a simplified experience for children. Our venue is wheelchair friendly. I travelled across the globe vising museums with our research team to learn and understand, The University of Berlin gave us a lot of insights on how to construct a large size museum, museum manual, what kind of space and facility we include in the museum,” he said.

Inaugurating the museum, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “This country does not lack people who can make big money. One should always remember that money, power and comfort can become non-existence at any point of time in our life, there is no guarantee that it will stay forever with one. In life, people who think deeply about society and development of the nation, are the only ones can carry out a project like this. My mentors used to tell me that every politician thinks of five years of their tenure, but every social reformer would think for centuries ahead. This museum stands as an inspiration for many generations ahead.”

The inauguration was attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Justice Dalveer Bhandari from the International Court of Justice, Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar, Padma Bhushan awardees D.R. Mehta and Anna Hazare, Maneka Gandhi, Minister of State for Environment and Forests along with spiritual leaders Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Acharya Chandana Maharaj and Siling Tongkhor Rini representing Dalai Lama from Tibet.