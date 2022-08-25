Nitin Gadkari hits out at detractors, says statements taken out of context

Gadkari was dropped from the BJP's all important Parliamentary Board last week, which has brought into focus some of his public statements.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 25, 2022 hit out against detractors who he accused of "concocting" his statements for a "nefarious and fabricated" campaign for political mileage, hinting that he may depend on legal action "in the larger interest of the government and party (BJP)" if it did not cease.

"Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference," he tweeted. "Although, I've never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements but all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continues, I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our Government, Party and millions of our hardworking Karyakartas," he added, tweeting a YouTue link of a speech he had made at a book launch function on Tuesday that he said was being selectively used by the media. He tagged BJP president J P Nadda and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the tweets.

कुछ मीडिया संस्थानों और व्यक्तियों द्वारा चलाये जा रहे झूठे अभियान की सच्चाई। pic.twitter.com/O7v3MikOYP — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 25, 2022



Therefore, I'm sharing the link of what I had actually said.👇https://t.co/jk7eR4056r — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 25, 2022 ...at public programmes without context or correct reference.

Although, I've never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements but all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continue,... — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 25, 2022 Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious & fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements... — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 25, 2022

At the book launch, the link of which was tweeted by Mr Gadkari, he narrated an old incident where he had taken up the cause of building a road to a village in Maharashtra and had told the concerned official that if he stood by him it was fine but even otherwise it was fine with him.

"... I am not bothered about the consequences but I will do this job. If possible stand by me else I am not bothered," he had said at the book launch referring to his conversation with the concerned official.

This statement was cut to project on social media to say as if he was not bothered about losing his position. In particular, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh had tweeted that truncated video, asking why Gadkari was saying this. "BJP mein bahut badi gadbad chal rahi hai (there is something amiss in BJP)," he tweeted on Thursday morning.

Mr Gadkari's tweets also came on a day when a leading newspaper carried a report quoting multiple senior BJP sources to say the former party president was dropped from the parliamentary board for his propensity to make "out of turn" and colourful remarks.