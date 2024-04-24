ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

April 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Gadkari is heavily diabetic and has a history of suffering such bouts of dizziness

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on April 24 suffered a bout of dizziness and collapsed on the stage midway during his speech in Pusad in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

Mr. Gadkari, who was campaigning for the BJP-Mahayuti’s candidate Rajashri Patil, is heavily diabetic and has a history of suffering such bouts of dizziness.

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The Minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)

