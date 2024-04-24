GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

Gadkari is heavily diabetic and has a history of suffering such bouts of dizziness

April 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district on April 24, 2024.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on April 24 suffered a bout of dizziness and collapsed on the stage midway during his speech in Pusad in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

Mr. Gadkari, who was campaigning for the BJP-Mahayuti’s candidate Rajashri Patil, is heavily diabetic and has a history of suffering such bouts of dizziness.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates- April 24

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The Minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

national politics / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.