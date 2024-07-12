GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITI Aayog report shows improved progress on SDGs

The government think tank gave India a score of 71 out of 100 on sustainable development goals, compared with 57 in 2018

Updated - July 12, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The SDG on poverty improved due to what NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said was a reduction in extreme poverty; the one on hunger reduced while work remained to be done on quality nutrition. Photo: www.niti.gov.in 

The SDG on poverty improved due to what NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said was a reduction in extreme poverty; the one on hunger reduced while work remained to be done on quality nutrition. Photo: www.niti.gov.in 

The government think tank NITI Aayog on Friday released its fourth evaluation report of India’s progress on the 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015 by all United Nations member countries, giving India a score of 71 out of 100, as compared to 57 in 2018. “SDGs are directly linked to people’s welfare, well-being and quality of life,” B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, NITI Aayog’s CEO, told presspersons at the report’s launch. 

The SDG on poverty improved due to what Mr. Subrahmanyam said was a reduction in extreme poverty; the one on hunger reduced while work remained to be done on quality nutrition. Health conditions improved, he said, thanks to better public health and insurance coverage. Education was helped by high teacher-student ratios but teacher quality needed targeted interventions, Mr. Subrahmanyam said.

Also read | Tamil Nadu takes the third spot in SDG index

Income and gender inequality were the SDGs which have seen a drop in the score. “States not doing well have issues like sex ratio at birth,” Mr. Subrahmanyam said. “You have other issues like women owning land, assets, and employment.” The report noted a slight drop from 0.75 last year to 0.73 in the ratio of women’s earnings compared to men. 

Mr. Subrahmanyam termed the progress in the “clean water and sanitation” SDG a “huge success,” something he attributed to the Swachh Bharat Mission and piped water initiatives. On clean and affordable energy, he said that with near complete electrification, “This is not an indicator to worry about.” 

Sustainable Development Goals

On the peace, justice, and strong institutions SDG, Mr. Subrahmanyam said, “It’s pretty good to begin with, we’re a country with rule of law,” pointing to high Aadhaar enrolment rates. 

The report’s release comes ahead of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to be held under U.N. auspices in New York on July 18. 

Related Topics

Sustainable Development Goals / United Nations / India / development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.