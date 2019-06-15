Niti Aayog | Modi sets up high-level committee for agricultural reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced setting up a high-powered committee to work on structural reforms in agriculture, which would include some Chief Ministers as its members.

The committee will take a holistic approach on the subject, including allied activities, an official statement said.

Mr Modi, during his closing remarks at the Niti Aayog's fifth governing council meeting, also asked the newly constituted Island Development Department under the Home Ministry to work on the development of about 1,300 islands that are a part of India. He asked the littoral States to take an initiative with regard to the islands contiguous to their coastline.

Additionally, talking about the two new ministries — Jal Shakti and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, the Prime Minister said India needs to prioritise and make appropriate interventions to solve its water problems. Mr Modi said water conservation and irrigation, both require a massive effort, based on public participation, while added that efforts should be made to provide piped water through taps in all villages.

The Prime Minister called upon States to review the progress of Aspirational Districts from time to time. He said a new model of governance needs to be established in aspirational districts and asked the States to identify 20% most backward blocks as Aspirational Blocks.

Pointing out that global circumstances currently offer a unique opportunity to India, Mr Modi to make India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024, States should aim to increase their economy by 2-2.5 times. This would result in an increase in the common man's purchasing power, he added.

Further, he asked the present Chief Ministers to study their respective State's export potential and work on export promotion. “The Prime Minister said that the mining sector can provide significant employment opportunities... (and) that bottlenecks in operationalisation of mines continue to exist in several States... the NITI Aayog is working on these issues,” the statement said.