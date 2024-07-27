NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under chairmanship of PM Modi

NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in New Delhi on July 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also focuses on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.

Mamata Banerjee walks out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 as she said she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes".

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. [Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister] Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is the only opposition leader who was attending the meeting. Following the budget presentation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the three Congress Chief Ministers, Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Telangana’s Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that will be skipping the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

During the conference, recommendations were made on five key themes — drinking water: access, quantity, and quality; electricity: quality, efficiency, and reliability; health: accessibility, affordability, and quality of care;schooling: access and quality and land and property: accessibility, digitization, registration, and mutation.

A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among other.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.