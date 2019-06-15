NITI Aayog | Manmohan, UPA CMs discuss meeting points

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers of States ruled by the United Progressive Alliance to discuss key issues that the Congress would like to take up during the NITI Aayog meeting.

Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Bahgel (Chhattisgarh), V. Narayanasamy (Puducherry) and H.D. Kumaraswamy (Karnataka) attended the meeting at the Congress headquarters.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is abroad, and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi too was not present. According to sources, the idea to hold the meeting germinated at a dinner called by Mr. Kamal Nath on Friday night.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were efforts for rejuvenation of rivers, reinvention of agriculture and the urgent need to amend the Forest Rights Act to re-accommodate the tribal people who survive on forest produce. Dr. Singh asked the CMs to start a debate on maintaining a balance between development and saving the natural resources in the Naxal-affected tribal regions.