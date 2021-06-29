NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by one year

Mr. Kant is a key player involved at the top level in the policy related matters in the government about industrial development, technology and investment

The Modi government on Tuesday extended the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant by one year till June 2022. He is a 1980 batch retired IAS officer of Kerala cadre, who has been at the helm of the policy think tank of the government since 2016.

Before moving to the NITI Aayog, he was Secretary in the Government of India handling industrial policy and promotion. Following his superannuation in 2016, he was appointed the CEO and he will continue till 2022.

Known for his reformist mind and articulation and marketing strategies, Mr. Kant is a key player involved at the top level in the policy related matters in the government about industrial development, technology and investment.

On Tuesday, his extension order notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training after the nod from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.