COVID-19: Niti Aayog employee tests positive, building sealed for 48 hours

The Niti Aayog building in the national capital has been sealed for 48 hours after an employee working there tested positive for COVID-19.

“An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 a.m. this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed,” the government think tank said in a tweet.

It added that disinfection and sanitisation of the building was under way. In addition, contacts of the single COVID-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.