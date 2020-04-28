National

COVID-19: Niti Aayog employee tests positive, building sealed for 48 hours

The building of NITI Aayog (or National Institution for Transforming India Aayog). File

The building of NITI Aayog (or National Institution for Transforming India Aayog). File   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Disinfection and sanitisation of the building is under way and contacts of the infected person have been asked to go on self-quarantine, according to a tweet.

The Niti Aayog building in the national capital has been sealed for 48 hours after an employee working there tested positive for COVID-19.

“An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 a.m. this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed,” the government think tank said in a tweet.

It added that disinfection and sanitisation of the building was under way. In addition, contacts of the single COVID-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

Watch | How long does SARS-CoV-2 stay potent?

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 1:21:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/niti-aayog-building-sealed-for-48-hrs-after-staffer-tests-covid-19-positive/article31451651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY