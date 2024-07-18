The story so far: After having introduced changes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers after the general elections, the National Democratic Alliance-led (NDA) government on July 16 reconstituted the government think tank NITI Aayog. The Aayog now introduces four full-time members and 15 Union Ministers from the BJP and allies of the NDA as ex-officio members or as special invitees. In a Facebook post announcing the move, the government think-tank wrote, “Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India’s future.”

What all do we know about the rearrangement of the Aayog?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue as the chairperson of NITI Aayog while economist Suman K. Berry continues his tenure as the vice-chairperson. Mr Berry succeeded erstwhile vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar to the post in 2022. Prior to this, according to The Hindu Businessline, the NITI Aayog Vice President had served as a member on both the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the National Statistical Commission.

Other than Mr Berry, scientist V.K. Saraswat, agricultural economist Ramesh Chand, paediatrician V.K. Paul and macro-economist Arvind Virmani will continue being full-time members of NITI Aayog.

The reconstitution sees the inclusion of Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Food Processing Chirag Paswan and Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Mr Kumaraswamy belongs to NDA ally Janata Dal (Secular) while Mr Manjhi is from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Mr Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Mr Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Mr Singh from Janta Dal (United).

Other than this, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for Agriculture and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan are part of the think-tank.

What role does NITI Aayog have in planning?

The National Institution for Transforming India, or NITI Aayog, is the apex public policy think-tank of the government. It is tasked with “catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism” by involving State governments in the economic policy-making process. This is to be attained by utilising a bottom-up approach, that is, by focusing on the foundational aspects at the lowest level before working up to the top level.

NITI Aayog’s activities can be divided into four main heads: policy and programme framework, cooperative and competitive federalism, monitoring and evaluation, and think-tank activities, knowledge creation and innovation hub. Its varied verticals and cells, categorised by sectors and functions, provide the requisite support to help NITI Aayog to “develop as a state-of-the art resource centre with necessary knowledge and skills.” The idea is to enable the body to act with “speed, promote research and innovation, provide strategic policy vision for the government, and deal with contingent issues.” The Governing Council of the body comprises of Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories with legislatures, and lieutenant governors of other Union Territories. The Council serves as a platform to “discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda.”

The Aayog prepares the Sustainable Development Goals India Index, or the SDG India Index. It measures and tracks the progress made by all States and union territories on 113 indicators aligned to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) National Indicator Framework. It computes goal-wise scores on the 16 sustainable development goals (adopted in 2015 at the United Nations) for each State and union territory. As per its latest report, the composite score for India improved to 77 in 2023-24 from 22 in 2020-21. The report held that India “accelerated progress” on the SDGs notwithstanding global headwinds. “The Government’s focus on ensuring food and nutrition security, health, education, electrification, housing for all, sanitation, clean cooking fuel and energy has significantly contributed to the improvements,” the report stated.

The Niti Aayog replaced the Planning Commission in January 2015. The initial announcement had been made earlier Prime Minister Modi from the Red Fort, on Independence Day in 2014.

Why was the Planning Commission replaced?

The NITI Aayog was carved out primarily to pursue the bottom-up approach (as described with the indicators and focus areas above in the report). A press release from the Prime Minister’s office, back then elaborated, “The centre-to-state one-way flow of policy that was the hallmark of the Planning Commission era is now sought to be replaced by a genuine and continuing partnership of States.” Separately, it said that the Aayog would develop mechanisms to “formulate credible plans to the village level and aggregate these progressively at higher levels of government.” Further, as the release noted, “it would ensure special attention to the sections of society that may be at risk of not benefitting adequately from economic progress.”

Additionally, a press release from the Press Information Bureau in 2017 asserted that an internal evaluation in the government had revealed that the Planning Commission was witnessing “policy fatigue,” thus necessitating structural changes in the central planning process. The press release further said that “not many would shed tears for the demise of the Planning Commission.” It elaborated that the erstwhile planning exercise “did very little to plan and implement public sector investments and its role in public-private partnerships were restrictive. The proliferation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes contributed to severe distortions in public spending.”