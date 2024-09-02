ADVERTISEMENT

Nitesh Rane booked for his ‘Will attack you inside mosques,’ remark against Muslims

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Mumbai

In a viral video, Nitesh Rane could be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind”; Police say that two FIRs have been registered against Mr. Rane

PTI

File picture of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have booked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches in which he threatened Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Mr. Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a viral video, Mr. Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.” A police official said Monday (September 2, 2024) that two FIRs have been registered against Mr. Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

“Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections,” Mr. Pathan said.

Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US