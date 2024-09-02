GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitesh Rane booked for his ‘Will attack you inside mosques,’ remark against Muslims

In a viral video, Nitesh Rane could be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind”; Police say that two FIRs have been registered against Mr. Rane

Published - September 02, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai, 04/07/2019: A bust picture of Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File picture). Photo: Vivek Bendre / The Hindu

Mumbai, 04/07/2019: A bust picture of Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File picture). Photo: Vivek Bendre / The Hindu | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Police in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have booked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches in which he threatened Muslims.

Mr. Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Mr. Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed.

In a viral video, Mr. Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.” A police official said Monday (September 2, 2024) that two FIRs have been registered against Mr. Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.

Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

“Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections,” Mr. Pathan said.

Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Bharatiya Janata Party / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.