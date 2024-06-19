A camera shutter that captured the multiple phases of Kashmir’s turbulent history shut forever on June 19 with the demise of senior photojournalist of The Hindu, Nissar Ahmad, in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar.

Mr. Ahmad, 59, started his journalistic career in the late 1980s. He has the distinction of working with reputed Urdu dailies published from Kashmir, which include the Aftaab and the Alsafa. His work brought to light the violent phase of Kashmir’s history in the early 1990s when he started working with the widely-respected Jammu-based newspaper, the Kashmir Times.

His colleagues from the Kashmir Times praise Mr. Ahmad’s work style to navigate the difficult era of the 1990s, when a picture published could prove detrimental to the lives of scribes working literally on the blade edge. His work, however, earned him admirers from all the stakeholders, who otherwise were in a confrontational mode with each other in Kashmir. He has captured the iconic pictures of blasts and suicide attacks in Kashmir and, in equal measure, the colourful blooming springs and mesmerising snow-filled landscape.

Mr. Ahmad would be known for always having his ear on the ground and eye for details in a politically complex place such as Kashmir. He has the distinction of capturing a completely joyful period of the 1980s on his camera, then the turbulent 1990s and the 1999 Kargil war, as a photojournalist with The Hindu, and subsequent elections held under tight gaze of security.

Mr. Ahmad posted his last byline on Page 1 on his X handle on June 4, which depicted the aftermath of an encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama, epitomising the era he witnessed through his lens for the most part of career.

Mr. Ahmad will be remembered for years to come for his unparalleled style of capturing Kashmir’s pain and pleasure, bewitching natural beautify as well as the grim landscape, the sadness and the hope. His pictures will continue to be a living history of different shades Kashmir went through for over three decades. He presented Kashmir’s reality as it was; ugly, bitter and, at times, eye-soothing

