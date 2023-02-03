ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman to brief BJP MPs on budget high points

February 03, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - New Delhi

Ministers will then start on an outreach programme to spread the word in States

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other MPs are seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will brief BJP MPs on the important points of the Union Budget on Friday, February 3, 2023, morning, after which the party will undertake an all-India outreach programme.

Sources confirmed that the briefing will be held ahead of the Parliament sitting on Friday. BJP president J. P. Nadda had earlier set up an eight member committee for a “Budget par charcha” programme, to be headed by former Finance Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi.

The outreach programme will be rolled out over the weekend (February 4 and 5) across India to bring to the fore what the budget means for each and every citizen. “During this programme, Union Ministers will hold a press conference on the Budget and at the same time interact with people across strata, including prominent citizens and intellectuals,” sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the sources, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will go to Jammu, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy to Kochi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev B. Chandrashekar will go to Coimbatore, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will travel to Raipur, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will travel to Bhopal and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will go to Bengaluru. The programmes for other Ministers are also being firmed up. Meetings and press conferences will be held in all State capitals and 50 other spots.

The Budget presented on Wednesday is the last by the BJP-led NDA government before the 2024 general elections next year, and thus has significant political and economic ramifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US