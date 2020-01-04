Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Sunday.
She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the party’s State headquarters here, BJP State general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said.
The BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will undertake campaigns across the country to spread awareness about CAA. They will also try and dispel alleged myths against the amended citizenship law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.