Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Sunday.

She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the party’s State headquarters here, BJP State general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

The BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will undertake campaigns across the country to spread awareness about CAA. They will also try and dispel alleged myths against the amended citizenship law.