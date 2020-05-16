Nirmala Sitharaman press conference live updates | FM to announce fourth phase of economic package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be once again adressing the media on Saturday at 4 pm to announce the fourth tranche of economic package under the ₹20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

The Union Minister made a slew of announcements on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, announced a ₹20-lakh-crore special financial package — nearly 10% of India’s GDP.

Following this, the Finance Minister on Wednesday announced a ₹3 lakh crore collateral free loan scheme for businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as part of a ₹20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For salaried workers and taxpayers, some relief was provided in the form of an extended deadline for income tax returns for financial year 2019-20, with the due date now pushed to November 30, 2020. The rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) have been cut by 25% for the next year, while statutory provident fund (PF) payments have been reduced from 12% to 10% for both employers and employees for the next three months.

A major focus of the second tranche of the economic stimulus package announced on Thursday was to provide free foodgrains for the next two months to migrant workers who do not have ration cards. The Centre will spend ₹3,500 crore for this purpose.

Apart from measures for migrant workers, the second tranche announced by the government included an extension of credit facilities for urban housing, street vendors and farmers and an interest subvention scheme for small businesses.

Making long-pending agricultural marketing reforms the centrepiece of the third tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic stimulus package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced plans to enact a central law to permit barrier-free inter-State trade of farm commodities and ensure a legal framework to facilitate contract farming.

The third tranche also included plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore to build farm-gate infrastructure and support logistics needs for fishworkers, livestock farmers, vegetable growers, beekeepers and related activities, although this includes some previously budgeted money and extensions of existing schemes.