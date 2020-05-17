Nirmala Sitharaman press conference live updates | Important to support livelihoods in post-coronavirus era, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her fifth press conference on Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her fifth press conference on Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

She is addressing the press on the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference on Sunday, said that the focus of the fifth and final tranche of economic package will be reforms.

The Union Minister had earlier made four announcements on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

11.40 am

 

Action taken already to contain COVID-19 on the health front include announcements worth ₹15,000 crore.

Out of this ₹4,113 crore has been released to the States, ₹3750 crore has been given for essential items, ₹550 crore for testing labs and kits, and ₹50 lakh per person insurance cover for health workers.

11.20 am

 

FM continues the introduction to the fifth tranche of economic package:

Lives were given first priority in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. But now, it is important also to support livelihoods in post-COVID era. When lockdown gets lifted, and when businesses also come back after stressful conditions, they will need support. Need to create supportive environment.

Today's announcements will be related to steps taken on MGNREGA, rural and urban health, education during COVID-19, businesses, decriminalisation of Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, and State government resources.

11 am

 

FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins the presser. She is accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, among others.

She begins the presser with one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements from the recent address to the nation: "As a nation, we stand at a very crucial junction. Such a big disaster is a signal for India. It has brought a message and an opportunity."

The PM had said that this current situation was both a crisis and an opportunity, says Ms. Sitharaman. In order to build a self-reliant India, PM said that we need to focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws, she says.

"This is why the last two days have been focussed on reforms in these areas. Today's announcement will be along the same lines," says FM.

Coronavirus
