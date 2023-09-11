ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G-20 related issues

September 11, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G-20 related matters. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G-20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

It is to be noted that China’s President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G-20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

