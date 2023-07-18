ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart, discusses global debt vulnerabilities

July 18, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 18 met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and discussed various deliverables under G20 India Presidency, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks and global debt vulnerabilities.

Both Ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India's leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"Key discussion items included deliverables under #G20India Presidency, including strengthening #MDBs, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities and #GPFI. Minister Liu Kun also appreciated work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for Strengthening MDBs setup under #G20India Presidency," the tweet said.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman appreciated China's efforts as co-chair of the #SustainableFinance Working Group throughout under the #G20India Presidency," it said.

The two-day FMCBG meeting ends later in the day.

Crossword+

