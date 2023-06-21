HamberMenu
Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on visit to attend Paris summit for new global financing pact

The Finance Ministry said Nirmala Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts at the Paris summit

June 21, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 21 embarked on a visit to France to attend the Paris summit for a 'New Global Financing Pact'.

On the sidelines of the two-day summit, scheduled during June 22-23, Ms. Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, the Finance Ministry said.  The summit will bring together heads of state and government, Ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

Also read | A summit with substance

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to Paris, France for the Summit for the #NewGlobalFinancingPact scheduled during 22-23 June 2023," the Ministry tweeted.

The summit is being co-organised by France, Barbados and India.

The objective of the summit is to set the foundations for a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.

