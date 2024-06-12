Reforms to boost growth and stability will continue, asserts Nirmala Sitharaman after assuming charge as Finance Minister

The NDA government will continue to push the reforms drive initiated after 2014 with an eye on bolstering India’s macroeconomic stability and growth, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on June 12 after taking over the reins of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs again.

ADVERTISEMENT

After assuming office in the morning, Ms. Sitharaman was briefed by top officials from the two Ministries on ongoing policy issues that need resolution. She said the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘ease of living’ for citizens and will continue to take steps in this direction, and projected a positive outlook for the economy.

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

“She urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the people again under his guidance, and acknowledged the strong leadership and development-oriented governance in the last 10 years, which have driven transformative changes across various sectors and created a robust and resilient economy.

“The reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India,” she said according to the statement, pointing to the country’s “commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges”.

Editorial | Continuity and stability: On the Modi government’s new cabinet

“Union Finance Minister also said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy,” the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.