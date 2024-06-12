ADVERTISEMENT

Reforms to boost growth and stability will continue, asserts Nirmala Sitharaman after assuming charge as Finance Minister

Updated - June 12, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘ease of living’ for citizens and will continue to take steps in this direction, and projected a positive outlook for the economy. 

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi, on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The NDA government will continue to push the reforms drive initiated after 2014 with an eye on bolstering India’s macroeconomic stability and growth, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on June 12 after taking over the reins of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs again. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After assuming office in the morning, Ms. Sitharaman was briefed by top officials from the two Ministries on ongoing policy issues that need resolution. She said the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘ease of living’ for citizens and will continue to take steps in this direction, and projected a positive outlook for the economy. 

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

“She urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the people again under his guidance, and acknowledged the strong leadership and development-oriented governance in the last 10 years, which have driven transformative changes across various sectors and created a robust and resilient economy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India,” she said according to the statement, pointing to the country’s “commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges”.

Editorial | Continuity and stability: On the Modi government’s new cabinet

“Union Finance Minister also said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy,” the statement said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US