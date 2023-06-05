Nirmala Lakshman appointed Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited

June 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Ms. Nirmala Lakshman has been unanimously appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL) for a term of three years. She succeeds Ms. Malini Parthasarathy, who stepped down as Chairperson at the Board’s meeting on Monday, June 5, 2023 upon nearing the completion of her three-year term.

Ms. Nirmala Lakshman holds a Ph.D. in post-modern literature and brings with her more than four decades of experience as an editor, writer, and strategist for The Hindu’s various publications. In her years as Joint Editor of The Hindu, she led the re-launch of several feature sections and the creation of new ones, such as ‘The Hindu Literary Review’, ‘Young World’, and ‘The Hindu in School’. She is the founder and curator of Lit for Life, The Hindu’s literary festival. Ms. Lakshman served as the Chairperson of Kasturi Media Limited (KML), publishers of The Hindu Tamil Thisai.

The Board of Directors of THGPPL placed on record its appreciation of Ms. Malini Parthasarathy’s contributions to the Group and its publications as well as the efficient way in which she led the deliberations and proceedings at the Board level. The Board expressed confidence that Ms. Lakshman, with her qualifications and experience, would succeed in fulfilling the responsibility that comes with her new position.

