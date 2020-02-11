Nirbhaya: Victim’s parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts

A Delhi court Tuesday sought response of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a plea by the victim’s parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of fresh death warrant.
Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.
The victim’s parents told the court that the convicts were making a mockery of the law and frustrating it.
The application was moved after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.
