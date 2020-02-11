National

Nirbhaya: Victim’s parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts

more-in

The victim’s parents told the court that the convicts were making a mockery of the law and frustrating it.

A Delhi court Tuesday sought response of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a plea by the victim’s parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of fresh death warrant.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.

The victim’s parents told the court that the convicts were making a mockery of the law and frustrating it.

The application was moved after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:18:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nirbhaya-victims-parents-move-delhi-court-seeking-death-warrant-for-convicts/article30792745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY