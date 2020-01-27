National

Nirbhaya: Delhi court dismisses plea challenging rejection of complaint for FIR against sole witness

The sole eyewitness, a friend of the 23-year-old gang rape and murder victim, was accompanying her in the bus when the gruesome incident took place and he had also sustained injuries.

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the father of one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging the court’s order by which it had rejected his complaint questioning the credibility of the sole witness in the case.

Judge A.K. Jain dismissed the complaint filed by Heera Lal Gupta, father of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The court had on January 6 dismissed Mr. Heera Lal’s complaint seeking an FIR against the sole witness in the matter for allegedly giving interviews to various news channels after charging money.

