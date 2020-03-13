Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma moves HC claiming procedural lapse in mercy plea rejection

New Delhi

13 March 2020

The plea claims the recommendation did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister.

One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, on Friday approached the Delhi High Court claiming there were procedural lapses and “constitutional irregularities” in the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The petition on behalf of Sharma was moved by his lawyer, A.P. Singh, who said the matter has been filed in the high court registry.

The plea claims the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

