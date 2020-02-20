Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma bangs head against wall

New Delhi

20 February 2020 13:41 IST

A senior prison official said Sharma hit his head once and the security officials who were outside the cell immediately went inside preventing him from doing it for the second time. Sharma has not sustained any injuries.

One of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case hit his head against the wall in his cell on February 16. He has not sustained any injuries.

A senior prison official said Vinay Sharma hit his head once and the security officials who were outside the cell immediately went inside preventing him from doing it for the second time. Sharma did not get injured in the incident, he added.

Sources said the convict was “perhaps trying to create a medical record to present before the court”.

PTI adds:

A Delhi court on Monday ordered that Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) — the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case be hanged on at 6 a.m. on March 3.

Also read: Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

The court was informed that Vinay was on hunger strike in Tihar jail but he later broke the strike. It directed the jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Vinay’s lawyer had told the court that the convict was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out.

The court rejected the ground of “mental illness”, saying that the issues was raised before the apex court and it rejected the plea on the basis of the report submitted by the doctors, who said the convict was “psychologically well adjusted” and the “general condition of the petitioner is stable”.

According to sources, with the date of execution approaching, the mental health of the four convicts are being regularly checked by doctors.

They all are being kept in jail number 3 in separate cells and they are being monitored round the clock, the senior jail official said.

Death warrants were earlier issued on January 7 and the execution was later deferred twice — on January 17 and January 31.