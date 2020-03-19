National

Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi on the night of crime

Mukesh Singh

Mukesh Singh  

Mukesh Singh approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court rejected his claim

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed on December 16, 2012.

Also read | Nirbhaya case convict’s wife moves court for divorce

The High Court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court. On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed Mukesh Singh’s plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel.

Also read | Delayed execution of convicts

On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 a.m. of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

Watch | All about death penalties in India
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The fight against rape
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:44:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nirbhaya-convict-mukesh-singh-moves-sc-claiming-he-was-not-in-delhi-on-december-16-2012/article31106497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY