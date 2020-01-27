Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear plea of death row convict against dismissal of mercy petition on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna would hear the plea at 12.30 P.M. tomorrow.
The mercy plea of 32-year-old Mukesh was dismissed by the President on January 17.
