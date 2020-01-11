National

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear curative petitions of 2 death-row convicts on January 14

Nirbhaya case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 p.m.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges and is the last and final legal remedy available to a person.

Two other death-row convicts, Akshay and Pawan Gupta, against whom death warrants have been issued by a Delhi court, have not filed curative petitions.

