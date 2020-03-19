Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative petition of convict Pawan Gupta

New Delhi

19 March 2020 11:57 IST

With this, all the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his juvenility claim.

A six-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana dismissed the plea, saying “no case is made out.”

“The application for oral hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” said the Bench also comprising Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) - in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on March 20.

All the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies with the filing of their mercy petitions, which have been rejected by the president.