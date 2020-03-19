National

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative petition of convict Pawan Gupta

Pawan Gupta. File

Pawan Gupta. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

With this, all the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his juvenility claim.

A six-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana dismissed the plea, saying “no case is made out.”

Also read: Nirbhaya case | Delayed execution of convicts

“The application for oral hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” said the Bench also comprising Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) - in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on March 20.

Also read: Nirbhaya case convict’s wife moves court for divorce

All the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies with the filing of their mercy petitions, which have been rejected by the president.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nirbhaya-case-sc-rejects-curative-petition-of-convict-pawan-gupta/article31106327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY