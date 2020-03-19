Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses Akshay’s plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

Delhi gang rape case convict Akshay Thakur. File

19 March 2020

Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar had filed the second mercy petition on March 18 which was rejected by the President on March 19

The Supreme Court on March 19 dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumar’s plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President.

A Bench of Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A.S. Bopanna said no ground was made out in Akshay’s plea for judicial review of the decision rejecting mercy petition.

Akshay had filed the second mercy petition on March 18 which was rejected by the President on March 19.

He had filed his first mercy plea on January 29 which was rejected on January 31.

On March 5 this year, a trial court had issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 a.m., as the date for the execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31).