Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh approaches Supreme Court with curative plea

(Clockwise from top left) Nirbhaya rape convicts — Pawan, Vinay, Mukesh and Akshay. PTI

Advocate AP Singh, representing convict Akshay Kumar Singh, said he has filed a curative plea on Wednesday and the apex court registry has sought some more documents along with the petition.

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday with a curative petition.

“I have approached the SC registry with curative petition today. The registry has asked me to file some additional documents along with the petition and I am in the process of completing the formalities,” Mr. AP Singh told PTI.

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict at 10:30 a.m on Wednesday on a separate plea filed by another death row convict in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh ,who has challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

So far, the curative petitions filed by two convicts - Vinay and Mukesh - in the case have already been dismissed by the apex court.

Curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a person in a court of law.

