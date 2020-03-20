National

Nirbhaya case: Kejriwal says it is time to address the loopholes in legal system which ‘favour the culprits’

‘It took seven years to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today is a day when we should all stand together and resolve that no such incident should ever happen in India,’ says the Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, said here on Friday it was time to address the loopholes in the legal system which “favour the culprits.”

The tragic incident, he said, had occurred seven years ago and the whole country had been waiting for justice for the last seven years.

“The convicts were hanged today, it took seven years to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today is a day when we should all stand together and resolve that no such incident should ever happen in India,” he stated.

“We have time and again observed...how some people manipulated the legal system and delayed the whole process, despite repeated death sentences being issued. We have to work together to address the various loopholes in our judicial system that favour the culprits,” he said in a statement.

There was a need to resolve that another Nirbhaya-like incident would never happen again in India. This, he said, would require work at several levels and include strengthening the police system, swift investigation and relevant changes in the judicial process to ensure justice within six months in such cases.

“We need to ensure that police investigations are completed in a swift manner. There is also a need to change the judicial system so that in such cases, victims don't have to wait for seven long years but get justice within six months,” said the Chief Minister.

“This whole case shows the number of loopholes we have in our judicial system...We all have to work together and strengthen the system to ensure speedy justice to the victims,” he added.

