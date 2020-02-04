Nirbhaya case: HC to decide on plea on February 5

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging the stay on execution of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang-rape and murder case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had on February 2 reserved order on the Centre’s plea after holding a special hearing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court’s January 31 order staying “till further orders” the execution of all the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32, Pawan Kumar Gupta, 25, Vinay Kumar Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar, 31.

Earlier in the day, the parents of the victim moved an application before the High Court to expeditiously decide the Centre’s plea.

On December 16, 2012, the paramedical student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. The victim later succumbed to injuries.

Death sentence

All the four convicts have been sentenced to death. The order has been upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Except Pawan, all convicts have exhausted their legal remedy available to file a curative petition before the Supreme Court. The President has already rejected the mercy pleas of convicts Mukesh and Vinay.

A juvenile convict in the case has been released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, died in Tihar jail.