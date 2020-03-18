Nirbhaya case: Hangman carries out dummy trial at Tihar

With all preparations in place once again at the Tihar Central Jail here for the March 20 hanging of four convicts awarded capital punishment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a “dummy trial” was held on the prison premises on Wednesday morning.

Hangman Pawan, who arrived from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, conducted the trial, wherein a life-size dummy was hanged in the presence of jail officials, in the hanging room of Prison Number 3.

Tihar Jail Additional Inspector General Raj Kumar said such trials are routine before any hanging.

“Mainly, the hangman is assigned to carry out all the work related to the hanging. So, he has to ensure there is no glitch during the actual hanging. Hence, the dummy trial was held, which went on for half an hour,” Mr. Kumar said.

Fresh warrants for executing convicts Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have been issued by a Delhi court in the Nirbhaya case. They are to hanged at 5.30 a.m. on March 20.